Somerville Police warn residents about phone scam involving donations for fallen officer

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Somerville Police said there were several reports of phone scams on Tuesday involving alleged police department members calling residents for donations to honor fallen officer Louis Remigio.

Somerville Police said this is a scam and anyone who receives a call, should not respond or send money.

The callers are not associated with Somerville Police or any other police organization.

No donations or fundraising have been established for Officer Remigio at this time.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the situation, according to the Somerville Police Department’s Facebook page.

