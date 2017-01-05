Somerville schools on recess lockdown during escaped inmate manhunt

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Somerville schools were on a ‘recess lock down’ today after a Cambridge bank robbery suspect matched the description of an escaped inmate.

The inmate had escaped on New Years Eve from a detention center in Center Falls, Rhode Island and there had been a massive manhunt since.

Police were not taking any chances and Somerville schools were put on a ‘recess lockdown,’ meaning children stayed inside for what would have been their outdoor recess time.

The escaped inmate, James Morales, is now in custody.

