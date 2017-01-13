Son admits stabbing parents, family dog to death, court documents say

WINTHROP, Maine (AP) — Newly released court documents say a Maine couple slain last fall died of stab wounds.

Andrew Balcer is accused of killing Antonio and Alice Balcer in their Winthrop home on Halloween. Andrew Balcer, now 18, faces charges including murder in their deaths.

A state police affidavit released Thursday indicates Balcer told a dispatcher he stabbed his parents to death along with a family dog.

Documents say Alice Balcer was found face down in her bedroom with a stab wound to her back. Antonio was found in the kitchen with 13 stab wounds to his chest and torso. A military-style knife was found stuck into the floor near his body.

Prosecutors are trying to have Balcer tried as an adult.

Balcer’s attorney says his client is undergoing a psychological evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)