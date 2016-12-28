Son of former Patriots star Vince Wilfork arrested on drug charges

HOUSTON (WHDH) — The son of former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is facing drug charges in Texas.

According to the Houston Chronicle, police arrested 19-year-old De’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork last week.

Houston Police said he was found with marijuana and Codeine.

His father, Vince, played for the Patriots for 11 seasons, winning two Super Bowl rings.

He signed with the Houston Texans in 2015.

De’Aundre had been a walk-on for the University of Houston but is no longer on the roster.

The school released a statement addressing the matter:

“We are aware of the situation and D’Aundre is no longer a part of the Houston Football program.”

