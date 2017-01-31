Source: Kelly Ayotte to help Neal Gorsuch get confirmed

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A senior administration official said former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte will be playing a major role in helping Supreme Court nominee Neal Gorsuch get confirmed.

Ayotte lost her Senate seat to former New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan in a close race last year. During her campaign and President Trump’s campaign, she spoke out against him and said she would vote for Vice President Mike Pence instead.

A senior administration official said Ayotte agreed to volunteer her time to help take Gorsuch around Capitol Hill for courtesy calls, introduce him to senators and accompany him to meetings.

Ayotte will reportedly be accompanied by a former top Senate judiciary aide to Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch.

