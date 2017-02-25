Sources: 1 suspect taken into custody after standoff at Hopkinton grocery store

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Sources tell 7News that one suspect has surrendered to police after they responded to an armed standoff situation Saturday afternoon at a grocery store in Hopkinton.

It was originally reported that two men had barricaded themselves inside; sources later confirmed there was only one suspect involved.

Sources tell 7News suspect was the armed with a pipe; it was originally reported that the suspect was armed with a knife.

Emergency responders were called to the Price Chopper on West Main Street. A hostage negotiator was called to the scene, police said.

Sources say there were no hostages.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for evaluation, according to sources.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

