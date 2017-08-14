Body of 16-year-old girl recovered after jet ski crash in Merrimack River

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – The Middlesex District Attorney says that the body of a 16-year-old girl who went missing after a jet ski crash in the Merrimack River has believed to have been recovered.

Local and state police, along with fire crews, had searched into the early morning hours for the missing girl Sunday night into Monday. That search resumed early Monday morning.

A news conference is scheduled for later Monday to provide updates on the search and reported recovery.

Family members told 7News that the girl was on a jet ski with her boyfriend on the Merrimack River when they were struck from behind by another jet ski.

Boats scoured the water while a helicopter searched from above, but nothing was apparently found.

The victim, a 16-year-old Hispanic girl from Lowell, was a passenger on the jet ski and was apparently wearing a yellow life vest.

Two jet skis were taken away from the scene.

In a news conference, police said that Douglas Dematos, 32, has been arrested for several charges including operating a jet ski under the influence of liquor.

Dematos will now likely face additional charges after the girl’s body has been recovered.

Police say they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The jet skis were operating at night and without proper lighting.

Family and friends returned to the scene Monday morning hoping to assist in the search.

Family and friends of missing jet skier came to the Merrimack river this morning, say she is a 16 y/o girl @7News pic.twitter.com/kepVMTEyH6 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 14, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)