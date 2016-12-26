Sources: Lynn driver who crashed into gas station was shot

A driver who crashed through a gas station wall in Lynn overnight on Monday was reportedly shot, according to 7News sources.

The source believes the shooting happened at Lido Cafe, a bar across the street from the crash, and said another man came to Salem Hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The Lynn Fire Department said the driver was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital after crashing a Honda sedan into the Prime Gas Station at Boston and Federal Streets.

The driver smashed through the side of the gas station, tearing down most of a supporting brick wall. Workers placed plywood over the hole left in the brick wall by the car Monday morning, but the inside of the garage could still be seen littered with debris. The car was towed away from the scene.

Lynn Police could not confirm the cause of the crash or who the victim was. The extent of the victim’s injuries are also unknown at this time.

