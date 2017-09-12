Sources: Parent shot, killed at New Hampshire’s largest hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after sources tell 7News a patient at New Hampshire’s largest hospital was shot and killed inside the intensive care unit.

7’s Steve Cooper reports the suspect opened fire on one of his parents, killing them, in what’s being called a “domestic incident.”

Lebanon police say officers responded around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald would only say that a suspect was apprehended trying to leave the grounds of the hospital. When asked at an early evening press conference, MacDonald would not confirm if anyone was shot.

Police could be seen swarming a vehicle with Rhode Island license plates just outside the hospital. It’s not clear if the suspect is linked to the car.

The suspect’s name was not released. The state attorney general’s office, state police and local police are investigating the shooting.

A code silver alert was issued, prompting an evacuation. Some inside the hospital were ordered to shelter in place. Buses were called in to transport patients to other hospitals.

The FBI, a SWAT team and ATF Boston were all called in to sweep the six-story building. It has since been cleared. The hospital has since returned to normal operation.

Workers and patients described the incident as “terrifying.” Others spoke about feelings of “sheer panic.” Many were left in a state of fear for hours.

“It was terrifying. I felt my life was in someone else’s hands,” a hospital staffer told 7News.

Officials say an update on the investigation would be provided when available.

This is a breaking news stories; 7News will have more updates as they become available.

