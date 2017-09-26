METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Sources told 7News a fire that broke out in a Methuen church Sunday night is being investigated as arson.

The fire sparked at the Christian Church Voice of Salvation on Pleasant Street, which is located inside the former Red Tavern. Pastor William Mondesir said a parishioner coming in Sunday night saw the fire and called 911.

The church is now boarded up. The fire charred the carpet and windowsills and destroyed chairs and other decor inside. Mondesir said they are lucky the damage was not worse and he is unsure if the church will be open for services next weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)