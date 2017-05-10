South Boston condo residents attend safety meeting after double murder

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — Residents of a South Boston condo complex where two doctors were found dead last week attended a public meeting Wednesday night about safety concerns.

“It’s a horrible situation that we’ve all been thrust into and we’re doing the best we can,” said Alex Lopez, who lives in the building.

The meeting comes after Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiance Dr. Richard Field were found bound and murdered in their penthouse apartment on Friday night. Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was shot by police when he was confronted and was arraigned earlier this week as he recovered in the hospital.

A security company confirmed that Teixeira used to work at the building as a concierge.

At the meeting, residents said they feel the building is secure but suggested to the condo board and building management that security improvements be made.

“Tensions are a little high because it’s normal to be concerned about what has happened, how it’s happened,” said Lopez. He said he spoke with his children to reassure them that everything will be OK and “the bad guy has been caught.”

Police said they are currently reviewing surveillance video to figure out how the suspect managed to get inside. The motive is unknown but police said a bag containing jewelry was found at the crime scene.

