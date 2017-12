BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston landmark, the Loyal Crown Linen Smokestack, was demolished on Friday to make way for new housing in the area.

Construction of the housing, Washington Village, is set to begin next year.

Some of the bricks from the smokestack will be incorporated into the project.

