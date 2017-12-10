South Dakota boy donated 176 presents to patients at local children’s hospital

(WHDH) — An 11-year-old South Dakota boy, Nolan Adams, donated 176 presents to patients at his local children’s hospital.

Four years ago, Adams was heading to his grandmother’s house with his parents when he heard an advertisement for the local children’s hospital.

He asked his parents how many presents the children who have to spend Christmas at the hospital get. His parents said, “Not really as much you, fewer than you.”

Adams decided to take action. That Christmas he brought two gifts to the hospital. Since then, Adams’ project has taken off.

This year, Adams brought 176 presents to children at the hospital. He said he does not want the kids to have to think about what they are going through during Christmas time.

Adams said, “It’s really heartwarming and it makes me feel good about myself, and me and my grandma say, ‘it’s better to give than receive.'”

Adams’ mother said her son tells his family that he wants to do this forever.

