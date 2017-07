BOSTON (WHDH) — A CVS in Boston’s South End was briefly evacuated Friday after the store received a bomb threat.

Police said an employee at the store on Harrison Avenue received the threat over the phone. The building was evacuated as the bomb squad searched everywhere.

No threat was found and the scene was cleared shortly after.

