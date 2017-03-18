South Shore community gathers to raise money for local hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a fun walk for a good cause at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday.

At least 1,000 people showed up to raise money for the hospice program at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

7’s Jonathan Hall served at the Emcee of the event.

This year marked the 26th year the walk has taken place. It raised money people who request hospice services through the hospital.

More than $180,000 has been raised.

