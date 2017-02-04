South Shore Plaza Mall reopening after shots fired

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The South Shore Plaza Mall in Braintree will reopen as scheduled after a chaotic scene Friday night in which shots were fired.

The incident, which took place in the shoe section of a Macy’s department store, was the result of a dispute between active gang members, according to police.

The scary scene was captured on cell phone video, with frightened shoppers running for their lives.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

SWAT teams staged outside the mall to prepare for a worst-case scenario, but workers at a nearby Sephora store said it was something that workers have actively trained for.

A search is still underway for the suspects involved in the incident.

