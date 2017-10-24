LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on high heat and fire danger in Southern California (all times local):

2:36 p.m.

Weather records are being broken as Southern California bakes in an autumn heat wave that has sent temperatures into the 100s in many cities, including on the coast.

The records are the result of hot, dry and gusty Santa Ana winds that have sent firefighters scrambling to put out any fires before they become infernos.

Downtown Los Angeles passed its 108-year-old record of 99 degrees for the date before midday Tuesday and by early afternoon was at 103 degrees.

Even proximity to the ocean is no relief. Surfing mecca Huntington Beach has also reached 103.

——

10:20 a.m.

Southern California firefighters have scrambled to contain fire outbreaks before the region’s withering, gusty Santa Ana winds can whip them into infernos amid a record-breaking fall heat wave.

Los Angeles fire crews jumped on at least three fires Tuesday morning along the northern edge of the city where gusts are whipping through nearby mountains.

About 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the east, Riverside County firefighters aided by water-dropping helicopters are fighting a fire that erupted in a lumber yard and spread over 5 acres in Jurupa (hoo-ROO-puh) Valley.

Forecasters say conditions are ripe for a second day of triple-digit heat spreading all the way out to the coastline.

After records fell Monday, some areas saw little relief as the Santa Anas kept temperatures in the 80s and 90s overnight.

——

8:50 a.m.

Extra firefighters are on duty in Southern California with the risk of wildfires way up because of a record-breaking heat wave that could bring the hottest start to the World Series ever.

Overnight temperatures from Monday to Tuesday stayed stuck remained in the 80s and 90s in some areas thanks to hot, gusty Santa Ana winds expected to contribute to temperatures above 100 again on Tuesday afternoon.

About 100 schools in San Diego were set to close early to keep students out of stifling classrooms.

The temperature in downtown Los Angeles on Monday set a record of 102. That was 24 degrees above normal.

It was expected to be in the mid-90s for the late afternoon start of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

