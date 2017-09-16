DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WHDH/AP) — Marinas, coastal residents and others in the Northeast are keeping a wary eye on Hurricane Jose as it spins in the Atlantic Ocean, threatening to menace the region by the middle of next week.

Forecasters say Jose will impact Southern New England by the middle of next week. The latest forecast models show the region in Jose’s “cone of uncertainty.

Many areas is Massachusetts are expected to feel the hurricane’s effects, including Cape Cod and the Islands and southeastern areas, though it’s still too early to know exactly which areas will be most impacted.

Jose had been a tropical storm moving through the Bahamas before strengthening back into a hurricane late Friday afternoon. 7’s Chris Lambert says the storm could bring rain, wind, high tides and erosion along the coast line.

The track of the storm will determine wind and rain intensity, but it’s expected to make in impact late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

If track is southeast of Nantucket, Jose acts like a Fall nor'easter here, highest impact Cape/Islands. pic.twitter.com/6JEANWiZV9 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 16, 2017

At the Brewer Fiddler’s Cove Marina in Falmouth, Massachusetts, manager Scott Carpenter said Friday that one customer had asked for his boat to be hauled out ahead of the storm, but they have not made other storm-related plans.

“I don’t trust the weather people. Once it gets a little closer, we’ll start making decisions,” Carpenter said.

The storm was centered about 485 miles (785 kilometers) southwest of Bermuda on Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The National Hurricane Center said Jose was expected to pass well offshore of North Carolina early next week, though strong winds could approach the Outer Banks.

It was too soon to determine any other direct impacts from U.S., according to the hurricane center, which encouraged East Coast residents from North Carolina on up to monitor the storm’s progress.

11am Jose update from NHC. Fairly close to previous thinking. Southern New England still in cone. #7news pic.twitter.com/O6LlFkUqd8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 16, 2017

The storm formed Sept. 5 in the open Atlantic, brushed northeast Caribbean islands as a Category 4 storm and did a loop the loop before tracking west again toward the U.S.

No boaters at the Brewer Deep River Marina in Connecticut have asked yet for their vessels to be taken out of the water ahead of Jose, office manager Delia Cabral said.

“Anybody who may be coming out for winter storage, they might think of doing that sooner than later,” she said. “We’ll probably know Monday what our plan will be.”

[1130am] With the most recent track, Southern New England could see rough surf for DAYS after Hurricane Jose moves away from us! pic.twitter.com/nxNihGpTpH — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 16, 2017

For the latest on the storm’s track, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)