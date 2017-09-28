BOSTON (WHDH) - Southwest Airlines experienced a brief, intermittent issue with their computer systems in several airports Thursday morning, according to spokesperson Chris Mainz.

Mainz added that the systems were back up as of 6:30 a.m. in several of their locations.

The airline does not expect any delays to their operations at this time.

This is a developing story; staying with 7News for updates.

