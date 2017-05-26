Southwick warns residents of daily bear sightings

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (AP) — Police in a small Massachusetts town are warning residents that bears are being spotted on a daily basis and have settled into the community in large numbers.

Southwick Police say in a Facebook posting that the black bear population has exploded in the Western Massachusetts town in the past four to five years, and they’re receiving calls reporting bear sightings every day.

They say bears can now been seen anywhere, at any time, and are roaming throughout neighborhoods.

Police say they believe they’re looking for food and most of the time will run away if they see a person. However, they’re warning that the animals can become aggressive if they feel cornered or threatened.

They’re also warning pet owners to look for bears before letting their animals outside.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)