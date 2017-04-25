Souza-Baranowski on lockdown as authorities investigate Hernandez’s death

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - The Massachusetts prison where Aaron Hernandez was found dead last week is on lock down as investigators scour the maximum security facility for evidence related to the ex-New England Patriots star’s death.

Officials at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, where authorities say Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet, has been locked down to accommodate a “special operations search.” The Massachusetts State Police are leading the effort.

Sources told 7News that officers were searching cells for contraband in connection with Hernandez’s death, including synthetic marijuana, which can be smuggled by dipping paper into the liquid drug and mailing it in an envelope.

While crews worked at the prison, attorneys representing Hernandez filed a motion, formally asked that his first-degree murder conviction be dismissed in Massachusetts now that he has died.

Courts in Massachusetts have held that when a defendant dies before having an appeal heard, the conviction is vacated.

Correctional officials are not allowing guests inside the prison walls as the search continues. It’s not clear what investigators found or when the lockdown will be lifted.

On Monday, three suicide notes that were found in Hernandez’s cell near a Bible where released to his family, per order of a New Bedford District Court judge.

