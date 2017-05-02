Sox fans taunt Orioles center fielder with racist comments

BOSTON (AP) - The Orioles beat the Red Sox at Fenway Monday night but Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones had reason to be upset, as he had to deal with troubling abuse from Sox fans.

The five-time All Star says a person threw a bag of peanuts at him and he was also taunted with racial epithets.

Jones has said he has heard racist taunts at Fenway in the past.

But according to USA Today, he says this was the worst night he has experienced during his baseball career.

Red Sox team officials said that the fan who threw the bag of peanuts was ejected from the game. However, Jones believes that is not enough to eliminate the racist heckling.

“It’s pathetic, what they need to do is that, instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand,” said Jones. “That’s how you hurt somebody. You suspend them from the stadium, what does that mean? It’s a slap on the wrist. That guy needs to be confronted and he needs to pay for what he’s done. It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

Jones said he heard up to 60 people were thrown out Monday night.

Sox team officials say they believe the number of ejections was about half of that but they are still reviewing it.

