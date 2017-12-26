Space heater likely cause of fire that destroyed Quincy home

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters said a space heater is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Quincy.

The fire started at a two-family house on North Payne Street early Tuesday morning. The house’s back entrance was blocked, making it harder for first responders to get inside.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone in the house managed to make it out safely but six people are now homeless.

