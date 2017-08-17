Spanish journalist now living in Boston heartbroken over attack

BOSTON (WHDH) — People all over the world are heartbroken by the news of a deadly van attack in Barcelona, including one Spanish journlist who spoke with 7News.

Sarah Palanques Tost, who is from Spain, now lives in Boston. She said the area where the attack happened, the Las Ramblas District of Barcelona, is a main part of the city. She compared it to Quincy Market and said thousands of people could be there at any given time.

“It’s full of children, people that come from all over the world,” said Tost.

Tost said she used to live two minutes from the area. With the phone lines in Barcelona blocked, Tost was able to confirm on social media that all of her friends and family are safe.

The State Department encouraged any Americans in Barcelona to contact loved ones via social media because of the issue with the phones.

