Spared from the snow Scituate dealt with flooding from Tuesday’s storm

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - On the South Shore, coastal homes in Scituate got hit hard.

Home video shot by a resident on Lighthouse Road shows the scene as streets and driveways flooded.

A re-enforced seawall, taller than the one which was breached during a storm in 2010, held much of the water back.

For some residents, the weather was nothing short of amazing.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful. I love everything about the weather, whether its windy weather, whether its pouring rain, I walk my dog every single day on that beach no matter what the weather is, no matter what the tides are and what it brings”

At least a dozen tree limbs came down across Scituate streets and some of them took down power lines and National Grid responded.

