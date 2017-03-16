Special education teacher arrested on child pornography charges

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A special education teacher at a middle school in Fall River was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Henry Tedeschi, 54, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, is accused of possessing child pornography in his email account.

Authorities said the Morton Middle School teacher was taken into custody when investigators executed a court-authorized search warrant at his home on Bratt Lane.

Members of the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized eight pieces of “digital media” for analysis.

In addition to being a special education teacher in Fall River, Tedeschi has worked in both the Massachusetts and Rhode Island school systems for about 30 years, authorities said.

Tedeschi could face additional charges.

