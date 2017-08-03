Solve It 7: Projection Problems

BOSTON (WHDH) - At the St. Patrick’s School in Roxbury: old school chalk boards are a thing of the past.

Students at this neighborhood landmark are now learning with high-tech smart boards.

Teacher Tiffany Sawyer loves them.

“It’s an amazing board – and it really helps with learning,” says Tiffany.

But they aren’t cheap! Sawyer and principal Mary Lanata say that each smart board setup costs between $3,000 and $4,000 – and like all things technology – they can break.

So Mary hired a local company to make sure the pricey projectors were always up and running.

“They did a walk through” says Mary. “I was told that two classroom projectors were more than likely to give out within the next few months.”

The cost to fix them – $1,100.

Mary ordered the necessary parts during that walk through back in September of 2015 – so the equipment would be ready to be installed once the projector problems popped up.

And they did – about 6 months later. So Mary called the company.

“I was told they would come within the next week or so and then they didn’t come, ”Mary told 7News. “So i reached out again. “Oh, there was a problem. We’ll come next week.”

But, another no-show – and the problem continued for months. Despite countless emails and phone calls from Tiffany and Mary, nobody came to replace the broken projectors .

After 6 months of silence Mary had to hire a different company to fix the units.

And that meant shelling out another 11-hundred dollars.

“I’m an avid viewer of channel 7” says Tiffany “so I was like I know that they do this.”

After telling us about St. Patrick’s problem , our homework assignment became getting it solved. I spoke with the company’s owner – and he told me that one of his former employees dropped the ball in this case – and is no longer with the company. He also admitted that he should have personally done more to make sure that the school got its money back – and promised he would mail out the refund immediately.

Two money orders totaling $1,080 – the entire amount owed.

“Thank you..this never would have happened without your help” Mary says.

“We’re very appreciative, thank you so much,” says Tiffany.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)