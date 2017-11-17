WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A rock-bottom rate sealing the deal for a woman from Worcester who needed some work done to her driveway. However, the contractor cashed the check and never resurfaced, so she called Solve It 7.

“The whole city you can see pretty much from here,” said Mary Wyman.

It’s a million dollar view that she fell in love with when she bought her Worcester home. Her crumbling driveway, not so much.

“In the winter time it’s hard to shovel. You get all the cracks. We wanted something smoother,” Wyman explained.

Knowing the coming winter would only make it worse, Wyman decided to get the broken black top repaved, so she dealt with a man from a local paving company.

“A friend of mine had had them do some work for him in the past and he gave him our phone number to reach out to us to come and give us a quote for the driveway,” added Wyman.

Mary said they agreed on a price of $2,500 for the job and she gave him a check made out in his name for the full amount.

She said he told her he needed to go buy the materials and would be back in an hour to start the job.

“He cashed it immediately afterwards; it’s time stamped from the bank. My husband tried to call him numerous times throughout the day, and it was, “Oh, I’m on the highway, I’ll be there in an hour,” or ,”I got sidetracked, I’ll be there within a couple hours.”

Wyman said he never came back.

“When did you start to realize there may be a problem,” asked 7’s Kris Anderson.

“Obviously that day [I started getting concerned]. When I checked my bank account and realized that he had cashed the check, the panic started to sink in, like I just got robbed for $2,500,” Wyman said.

Determined to get her money back, Wyman said she kept calling the man who took her money directly but didn’t get a response.

So she called the owner of the company.

“He would try and work with us and make sure it was taken care of and he seemed sincere,” Wyman said after speaking to the owner.

But after months of text messages, emails and phone calls with the company’s owner, Wyman said her driveway still wasn’t fixed.

“He, at one point, said he’s done. He didn’t want anything else to do with it,” explained Wyman.

Shocked and stuck without a new driveway or her $2,500, Wyman said she contacted the Better Business Bureau and Worcester police but they couldn’t help.

“I’m still angry. I’m still angry at the fact that they think this is okay and it’s really not. It shouldn’t happen to anybody. If you sign a contract and have somebody who’s supposed to come do work for you, it should be done,” Wyman exclaimed.

That’s when she reached out to Solve It 7.

We contacted the company who told us the man who made the deal with Wyman – and cashed her check – had left the company before talking with Wyman and that he wasn’t working on their behalf.

But they agreed to do the right thing and came up big: “I’ve got my driveway.”

Literally paving over Wyman’s problem!

“Looking at it now, you’re smiling,” Anderson said.

“I am, I’m happy. It was a long road, but with the help of you guys, it’s finally said and done,” Wyman beamed.

