What’s Cooking: Coq au Vin

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - 7’s Sarah French visited Lumiere in Newton to learn how to make Coq au Vin, a traditional French dish that is simple to prepare.

Lumiere in Newton, Massachusetts

Coq au Vin & Mirepoix Mix

4 ea chicken legs

4 cups cremini large sliced

4 cups grey shallot diced

2 cups carrot diced

2 cups celery diced

2 cups celery root diced

2 cups fennel diced

6 ea garlic cloves crushed

1.5 cups diced salt pork

2 T tomato paste

1 T Tamari soy sauce

1 t Worcestershire sauce

5 cups red wine (burgundy/pinot noir)- reduced to 2.5 cups

4 cups chicken stock

2 T thyme leaves

2 T chopped rosemary

2 T chopped parsley

1 ea bay leaf

4 T whole unsalted butter

1 T olive oil

Marinate chicken legs overnight in five cups red wine. Drain chicken legs reserving wine, transfer wine to heavy bottom sauce pot, and reduce by half.

Brown chicken legs in Dutch oven in olive oil, or heavy bottom sauce pot gently, remove and drain the legs. Using the same pot, lightly toast the salt pork, when pork bits are golden brown, add mushrooms and cook until mushrooms are toasty, about 6 minutes, in the salt pork fat. Add shallot, garlic, carrots, fennel, celery, celery root, and cook for 10-15 minutes on low heat, until tender. Once vegetables are tender, add tomato paste and cook for another 5 minutes, then add Tamari and Worcestershire sauce, wine, chicken stock and bring gently to a boil. Add chopped thyme and rosemary, carefully slide your browned chicken legs back into the pot, and place in oven for about 2 hours at 350 degrees covered, or until chicken is very tender. Cool uncovered overnight in your refrigerator. Gently reheat your braise the next day, once hot, add butter and chopped parsley, adjust the seasoning, and serve with the starch of your choice.

