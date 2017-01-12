What’s Cooking: Leek Corn Egg Bake

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Sarah French met with Boston cookbook author Lauren Stein for this week’s “What’s Cooking.” Stein is all about making things easy in the kitchen and she and French made her Leek Corn Egg Bake dish.

Leek Corn Egg Bake

One big leek or two small ones, chopped

2/3 cup cooked corn

5 eggs

1/4 cup milk

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

salt and pepper to taste

greased pie pan

whisk the eggs in a bowl

add milk, and add salt and pepper and whisk

then add goat cheese, and leek to eggs

fold together

pour into greased pie pan

bake at 325 degrees F for 35 – 40 minutes

test it with a toothpick

cool slightly before cutting

