What’s Cooking: Leek Corn Egg Bake

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Sarah French met with Boston cookbook author Lauren Stein for this week’s “What’s Cooking.” Stein is all about making things easy in the kitchen and she and French made her Leek Corn Egg Bake dish.
Leek Corn Egg Bake
One big leek or two small ones, chopped
2/3 cup cooked corn
5 eggs
1/4 cup milk
4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
salt and pepper to taste
greased pie pan
whisk the eggs in a bowl
add milk, and add salt and pepper and whisk
then add goat cheese, and leek to eggs
fold together
pour into greased pie pan
bake at 325 degrees F for 35 – 40 minutes
test it with a toothpick
cool slightly before cutting
