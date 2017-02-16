What’s Cooking: Quinoa-Crusted Chicken with Apple Salad

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Bri Eggers visited Sur La Table in Boston for a cooking class on how to make a protein-packed, healthy dish.

Quinoa-Crusted Chicken with Apple Salad – from Sur La Table

Yield: 4 servings

Quinoa is often referred to as a super-grain. In fact, it contains more protein than any other grain while also containing iron and potassium. (A 1/2 cup of quinoa has 14 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber.)

Quinoa-crusted chicken:

1 cup quinoa

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

4 (6 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Freshly ground black pepper, as needed

1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour, quinoa flour or favorite gluten-free flour

2 large eggs, beaten

Apple salad:

1 large crisp-sweet apple such as Honeycrisp or Gala, julienned on a mandoline

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 small carrot, peeled and julienned on a mandolin

1/4 cup golden raisins

2 teaspoons whole grain mustard

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped herbs such flat-leaf parsley, tarragon and chives

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet and coat the rack with nonstick spray or oil.

To prepare quinoa: To a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, add the quinoa and olive oil. Cook quinoa, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted. Add water and salt and bring to a boil. Cover saucepan and reduce to a simmer; cook until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer cooked quinoa to a medium bowl. Stir in parsley and season with pepper; set aside.

Place flour and eggs in separate medium bowls and season both with salt and pepper. Place chicken breasts on a large plate and lightly season both sides with salt and pepper. Working with one piece at a time, dredge chicken in flour and shake off the excess. Then dip chicken into egg mixture followed by prepared quinoa. Gently press the quinoa to thoroughly coat the entire chicken breast and place on prepared wire rack.

Bake chicken breasts for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. (Use an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat to check for doneness, 165°F.)

To prepare apple salad: Combine all the ingredients; taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

To serve: Divide apple salad among plates in a neat nest. Slice chicken, arrange partially covering salad and serve.

