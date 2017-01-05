NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Braised Brisket at COOK, in Newton

12oz Boneless trimmed beef brisket

1 T Blended oil

2 T Tomato paste

4 ea Cloves garlic

½ c Diced carrot

½ c Diced white onion

½ c Diced celery

1C Red wine

2C Chicken broth or stock

1T Light brown sugar

2T Red wine vinegar

2ea Thyme sprigs

1t Black peppercorns

2 ea Bay leaves

S&P TT

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Heat a heavy bottom pan over medium-high heat. Season the brisket generously with salt and pepper. Add in the oil and then the brisket. Brown on all sides and remove from the pan. Add in the onion and caramelize. Then add in the celery, carrots, garlic and cook until softened. Add in the tomato paste then the remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer then cover the pan tightly. Put in the oven and braise for 2 ½ – 3 hours until the meat has started to shred apart.

Remove the meat from the pan. Strain the remaining liquid and reserve. Remove the layer of fat from the top of the liquid. Serve immediately or you can reduce the sauce to thicken.

Root Vegetable Puree

1 ea Large peeled white turnip (chopped)

1ea Large celery root (peeled and chopped)

2 ea Large peeled parsnips (shopped)

1 ea Bay leaf

2 ea Cloves garlic

1 T Salt

½ C Heavy cream

2T Unsalted Butter

In a large pot put the turnip, celery root, parsnips, bay leaf, garlic and salt. Cover the vegetables with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook the vegetables until soft or about 30 minutes then strain out the liquid. Return the pot to the stove and add the butter and the cream. Heat the mixture with the vegetables. Put everything in a blender removing the bay leaf and puree until smooth.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)