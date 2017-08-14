Who Did It Better: Ice Cream Challenge

(WHDH) — When it’s a hot day on Devereaux Beach in Marblehead, ice cream is on the menu.

Kris Anderson and Alaina Pinto scooped at the Neck Run Cafe, where first they were prepped by chief ice cream slinger Matt Clark.

Kris and Alaina squared off to see which one of them could scoop the best cone. Come for the ice cream, stay for the bad puns.

Check out the video above to see the competition, and then vote below to tell us Who Did It Better?

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)