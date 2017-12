(WHDH) — The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced Monday morning due winter weather and dangerous travel conditions.

MassDOT tweeted that the speed limit on I-90 has been reduced from 40 mph, extending from New York to Boston.

Snow, rain and icy conditions are expected through the morning.

