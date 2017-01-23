Spicer on Trump administration: ‘Intention is never to lie’

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the Trump administration’s “intention is never to lie to you.”

Spicer faced questions Monday during his first briefing after his angry statement in which he denounced the media’s correct reporting that the crowd at Trump’s inauguration was smaller than at his predecessor’s eight years ago.

Spicer said “sometimes we may disagree” about facts and said he wanted to have a “healthy relationship” with the White House press corps.

He added that “if we make a mistake, we’ll do our best to correct” it.

The press secretary said he was given incorrect information about Washington Metro’s ridership when he addressed the issue Saturday but insisted that, when TV and online viewership are combined, that it was the most-watched inaugural in history.

