Spinach has been transformed into beating heart tissue

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Scientists are saying how spinach is good for your heart.

The team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute has transformed the leafy green into beating heart tissue.

After turning the spinach clear, they seed it with human heart tissue.

After several days, it began to beat.

Scientists hope their research could some day help treat heart attack patients.

Their findings are being reported around the world.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)