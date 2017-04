America has decided for the second year in a row, that Spirit Airlines is it’s least favorite way to fly.

Spirit is ranked last in customer satisfaction among passengers, with the lowest score from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

It is known for it’s cheap ticket prices that don’t include anything extra.

Second to last place was Frontier Airlines.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)