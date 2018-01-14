NORWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) – A sports radio host was hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Route 1 in Nordwood.

Marc “Beetle” Betrand was on the way to Saturday’s Patriots game when the crash happened. He was headed to Foxborough when a car leaving a parking lot hit the passenger side of his truck, causing it to rollover.

Bertrand was injured, according to a Facebook post, but has since been released from the hospital.

Bertand posted on Facebook saying he’s lucky to be alive. He also thanked emergency responders for saving his life. He said he looks forward to getting back to work.

