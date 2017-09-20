DETROIT (AP) — If you drive your Chrysler minivan too fast and too furious, one of the second-row seat belts might unbuckle.

So Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 50,000 Pacifica vans in the U.S. and Canada from the 2017 and 2018 model years. All have the eight-passenger seating option.

The automaker says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that during sporting driving, the center buckle could hit the release button on the left buckle and cause it to unlatch.

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Dealers will install a shorter second-row seat belt buckle. The recall is expected to start Oct. 20.

Until repairs are made, Chrysler is advising owners not to use the second-row center seat if other passengers are in that row.

