Spray painted rooster, ‘Chester,’ now up for adoption

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - The MSPCA is crying fowl after a rooster painted orange is brought to one of their shelters.

The rooster was found by a good Samaritan wandering down a busy road.

The shelter is saying that the bird isn’t hurt, just suffering from a bad dye job.

Officials say this one-year-old rooster is so friendly they guess he was somebody’s pet at one point.

The rooster is in quarantine right now, but once ok’d by vets he will go with the 140 other birds at the shelter that are also up for adoption.

The name ‘Chester,’ by the way, is just a suggestion.

Prospective owners can call him anything they like. The MSPCA is just hoping someone calls to offer him a new, spray paint free, home.

