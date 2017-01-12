Springfield make arrest in shooting of 10-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police have arrested a man they allege inadvertently shot a 10-year-old girl as she got off her school bus.

Police say 24-year-old Wilson Garcia is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and several other offenses in connection with a June 9 shooting that also left a 22-year-woman with a gunshot wound.

Both victims survived.

Police say Garcia was actually aiming at the 22-year-old woman, but a stray bullet struck the girl. The woman was hit in the buttocks while the girl was hit in the right calf.

Police previously said as many as eight shell casings were recovered at the scene. They did not disclose what led to Garcia as a suspect.

