Springfield man with terminal cancer spends his time helping others

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Two months ago, Bob Charland was given a terminal diagnosis.

He has neuro-degenerative brain disease.

Instead of letting that diagnosis define him, he is spending whatever time he has left helping others.

And this Easter Sunday was no different. He made more then a dozen kids’ needs his priority.

“Its Easter morning and I know there are a lot of kids that don’t have bikes,” said Charland, “and I figured this is a way to make them happy on a holiday and give them something to do.

He dropped off more than a dozen bikes to a Chicopee neighborhood in need.

Bob spends his free time fixing up old bikes to give to children who don’t have them.

He chose the Chicopee neighborhood with the help of his friend, who works for the Chicopee Police Department and patrols the neighborhood regularly.

“I’ve been working in this area for years now,” said Anouson Souvannasane. “It is the first area that came to mind. We need more people to step up. He is setting the bar for those who aren’t sick to do something for the kids.”

Charland has made it clear that for as along as he can, he will continue to work to improve children’s lives through bikes.

