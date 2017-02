SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - The West Springfield City Council has decided not to allow marijuana shops to open until at least 2018.

That vote passed by an 8 to 0 margin.

Officials had opened the floor to residents before taking the vote.

One resident showed up saying he was in favor of the measure.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)