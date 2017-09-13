SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer is facing criminal charges after a violent off-duty confrontation with a 15-year-old boy outside a mall.

Springfield Officer Daniel Cintron was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Tuesday to unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and witness intimidation.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old Cintron and another man confronted the teen at Springfield’s Eastfield Mall last month over text messages he exchanged with the other man’s sister.

Prosecutors say Cintron was off-duty but wore his badge and carried a department-issued gun to intimidate the teen. The other man allegedly punched the teen and stole his cellphone.

Cintron’s lawyer said his client surrendered when he found out there was a warrant for his arrest.

He was been suspended for five days without pay pending a disciplinary hearing.

