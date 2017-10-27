SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser was struck by a suspect’s car during a chase.

A spokesman for the Springfield Police Department says the chase started when police tried to pull over a driver with outstanding arrest warrants at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver led officers on a low-speed pursuit for several minutes before he crashed into a police cruiser head-on.

Both officers and the suspect were hospitalized. The department spokesman says the officers’ injuries were minor and they have been released from the hospital.

Twenty-year-old Robert Hernandez faces multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, refusing to stop for a police officer and driving to endanger.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)