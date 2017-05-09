Springfield police investigate city’s 3rd homicide of year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday found 26-year-old Shawn Ragland down in the street suffering from multiple wounds. Officers performed first aid at the scene before he was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests.

Police have not provided a possible motive and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Police Commissioner John Barbieri pledged to “bring those responsible to justice.”

