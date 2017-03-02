Springfield shop gives away marijuana as gift

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A shop in Springfield has been shut down after investigators say it was giving away marijuana as gifts.

Officials say the shop, called Mary Jane Makes Your Heart Sing, was trying to skirt the state’s recreational marijuana law, by charging an entry fee and giving customers ‘free’ marijuana samples.

No criminal charges will be filed.

Marijuana can’t be legally sold or purchased in Massachusetts until next year.

