SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Springfield Smoked Fish is recalling smoked salmon after concerns of listeria surfaced.

The one-pound packages of pre-sliced salmon were sold in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported.

The packaging has an expiration date of Dec. 22.

