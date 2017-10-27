SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A group of high school students are pushing for a change by taking part in an anti-tobacco effort.

The Springfield teens gave lawmakers 21 reasons why they think the minimum age to buy tobacco products should be 21.

The students said big tobacco companies are targeting teens and raising the age limit could prevent some people from becoming addicted.

“Children shouldn’t have to suffer during their daily life because of somebody else who is very careless,” said Abbigal Martinez of Springfield.

Rep. Jose Tosado said, “The bottom line is people are dying, young people are starting this earlier and earlier in their lives, big tobacco companies are targeting younger audiences through candy flavored products.”

Critics said if a person is old enough to vote, he or she should be able to decide to buy tobacco products.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)