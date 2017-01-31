Springfield woman, teen sons, face drug trafficking charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a Massachusetts woman and her two teenage sons they say were running a crack cocaine distribution business out of their home.

Springfield police said Monday that 36-year-old Anne Ramos-Quinones and the boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested last week following an investigation that lasted several weeks.

Police as they were about to execute a search warrant on the family home, they observed a drug transaction take place. The woman and the teens then left the house, allegedly to make drug deliveries.

Investigators say they found crack in their car and into the home, along with cash and drug paraphernalia.

There was also a 12-year-old boy in the home.

The state Department of Child and Family Services was also notified.

